Oregon State lost a pair of players Wednesday in the transfer portal, with sophomore point guard Jordan Pope taking home top honors. Pope and sophomore post player Tyler Bilodeau went 13-19 overall with Oregon State, and will look for new beginnings.

Advertisement

1. Sophomore point guard Jordan Pope of Oregon State averaged 17.6 points and 3.4 assists per game this season. He is a career 37.4 percent three-point shooter. Pope had a season-high 31 points, five assists and five three-pointers in a 83-80 win over Arizona on Jan. 25. He also had 30 points and three three-pointers in the Beavers’ 85-73 win at Stanford on Feb. 24. Pope scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

2. Utah State junior center Great Osobor of England averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season. He played his first two years at Montana State. The big man scored 30-plus points in three different games and had 15 double-doubles. Isobar had a season-high 32 points and nine boards in a. 88-60 win over Air Force on Jan. 2. He had a combined 27 points and 13 rebounds in his two NCAA Tournament games against TCU and Purdue.

3. Oakland junior power forward Trey Townsend averaged 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, and he shot 37.5 percent on three-pointers. He had a combined 47 points and 25 rebounds in NCAA Tournament, including 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-73 overtime loss vs. NC State. Townsend exploded for 38 points and 11 rebounds in the Horizon League title game against Wisconsin-Milwaukee on March 12. He had 28 points in three different games, and had 10 different double-doubles.

4. Oregon State sophomore post player Tyler Bilodeau averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season. Bilodeau had 26 points and five rebounds in a 86-70 win vs. USC on Dec. 30, and then scored 26 points and grabbed eight boards in a 78-71 loss at Oregon on Feb. 28.