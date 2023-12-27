Top former Big Ten players available in the transfer portal
The dust has settled on the Early Signing Period and teams have been adding players from the transfer portal, too. Even though a lot of players have found homes already there are still quality players left in the transfer portal.
Let’s take a look at some of the best available players from the Big Ten.
Scourton was one of the crown jewels of Purdue’s 2022 recruiting class. The four-star from Texas lived up to his ranking. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, he racked up 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 50 tackles and 28 quarterback hurries this season in 11 games. He just went into the portal but expect him to jump to the top of many programs’ wish lists.
WR JULIAN FLEMING
The former five-star recruit is one of the biggest names left in the portal from the Big Ten. Injuries and NFL-ready talent ahead of him kept Fleming from being more productive at Ohio State. But now he’s looking to be more of a No. 1 wideout. He might not be leaving the Big Ten though since Penn State and Nebraska are the two programs linked closely with him.
TE MALIQ CARR
The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is a former four-star prospect who spent his true freshman season as a wide receiver at Purdue in 2020. He then transferred to Michigan State and moved to tight end.
Carr had 54 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns in 34 games with six starts. He has NFL size and athleticism so he will make an intriguing portal pickup.
RB JAYLIN LUCAS
The former three-star running from Louisiana is an interesting do-it-all running back option on the market. He had 546 total rushing yards and four scores on the ground while playing for Indiana. But that’s not what makes him unique. He’s hauled in 50 passes so far in his career.
Dyches has been a productive tight end during his time at Maryland. He was fourth among all FBS tight ends this season with 47 catches. In his career he tallied 107 catches for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns. Dyches was arguably the biggest loss for the Terps this offseason. He's received Big Ten honors for two straight years.