Transfer Tracker: 2020 4-star QB enters the portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding. 2020 four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy surprised many by recently entering the portal. Despite dealing with injuries at Florida State , he played three games during his true freshman season, including one start, and saw action in one game this fall.

Recruiting: Purdy committed to Louisville during the spring after his junior season, but when coach Mike Norvell took the job at Florida State it quickly changed everything. A late official visit to Tallahassee sealed the deal and he flipped from the Cardinals to the Seminoles on National Signing Day.

At Florida State: Purdy broke his collarbone weeks before the start of his true freshman season, but returned and played in three games, including one start against NC State. He then had shoulder surgery which forced him to miss the majority of spring practice earlier this year. This season he played in one game and went 5 for 8 for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Potential landing spots: Plenty of schools have made early contact with Purdy, with Kansas, UNLV, Toledo, Oregon State and Illinois on him early. Would he go back home to either Arizona or Arizona State? At this point the Wildcats are making a stronger push out of the two.

Farrell’s Take: Purdy was thought to be a great fit for Mike Norvell but he's already moving on which is a bit of a disappointment. Perhaps a return home would be the fit at Arizona but that's a rebuilding job so he might be more inclined to wait out his options. He's a solid Power Five quarterback prospect but will have to battle for a job and stay healthy.

Impact Meter: 6.9 out of 10