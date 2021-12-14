Transfer Tracker: Bo Nix on the market

The transfer portal never stops grinding. After being Auburn's starter for the last three seasons, on Sunday night quarterback Bo Nix announced that he would enter the portal as a graduate transfer. He quickly became one of the top quarterback targets on the market.

Recruiting: Nix was an early commitment to Auburn, making his decision soon after the conclusion of his junior season. Being the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, he was always considered a heavy lean with the Tigers.

At Auburn: Nix has been a starter since the first game of his true freshman season, playing in every game that he was healthy. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and finished his career with the Tigers as the program’s third-leading passer all-time with 7,251 yards, while completing 59.4 percent of his passes and throwing 39 touchdowns. On the ground he also rushed for 859 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Potential landing spots: UCF has to be considered the team here with former coach Gus Malzahn there now but others like Florida State, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Indiana and others also appear to be of interest or interested in him.

Farrell’s Take: Nix was a five star out of high school so he clearly had a ton of talent and we have seen some of that at Auburn especially in his ability to scramble and extend plays. He's likely to end up at UCF is Malzahn wants him but keep an eye out for the others pursuing. He could put up big numbers in the right system.

Impact Meter: 8.0 out of 10