Former Cal quarterback Jack Plummer announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Louisville. The decision reunites Plummer with new Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm .

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder transferred to California after starting his career at Purdue with Brohm. Plummer started all 12 games for the Golden Bears completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Cal finished 4-8 in 2022, in large part due to poor offensive line play.

At the end of the regular season, Plummer's passing yards ranked No. 22 in FBS.

Including his time at Purdue, Plummer has a completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 6,500 yards, 47 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.

Louisville signed quarterback Pierce Clarkson, the No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation on the first day of the early signing period, but could serve as a transitional quarterback, who already knows Brohm's offense.

As a graduate transfer, Plummer would immediately be eligible to play.







