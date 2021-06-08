Transfer Tracker: Freshman All-American enters portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding. After announcing his intentions on Sunday, 2020 freshman All-American defensive back Karon Prunty of Kansas officially became available in the portal.

Recruiting: Prunty initially committed to Liberty during his senior season, but then re-opened his process approximately a month later. At that point he took official visits to Virginia Tech and then Kansas, which resulted in his commitment to the Jayhawks soon after.

At Kansas: During his true freshman season in Lawrence, Prunty totaled 26 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble and nine pass breakups. His performance earned him Freshman All-American honors.

Potential landing spots: While the portal has consistently been abundant with talented options, the cornerback position has been the thinnest. So when Prunty officially entered on Monday, the response from schools was swift. Some of the more aggressive schools during the early going have been Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Utah, Texas Tech, Louisville, Ohio State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Illinois. New schools have been entering the chase daily so this list is very fluid at this point.

Farrell’s Take: Wow, the response has been amazing when it comes to Prunty who will likely end up at a major program. He hails from Virginia and his dad is the head coach at Hampton so the Hokies are interesting here but Ohio State has been the biggest school to show interest and they are turning up the volume. Whoever gets him will be getting an instant star.

Impact Meter: 9.3 out of 10