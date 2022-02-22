Transfer Tracker: Georgia Tech DL piling up the offers
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops grinding. Since entering the portal over the weekend, Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck has been piling up the offers, while also receiving serious interest from coast-to-coast.
Recruiting: Domineck initially committed to USF during the summer leading up to his senior season, but then flipped to Georgia Tech after an official visit to Atlanta during the final weekend before National Signing Day.
At Georgia Tech: After redshirting as a true freshman, Domineck totaled 98 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles during the last three seasons at Georgia Tech.
Potential landing spots: Since entering the portal on Friday, Domineck has picked up offers from Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, USF, Indiana, UCF, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, UConn, Buffalo and Tennessee State. Some of the other schools that are also taking a serious look include Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida, Missouri, Houston, Duke, Northwestern, South Carolina, Utah, Kansas, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida State, Tulane and Oregon State.
Farrell’s Take: When you amass 17.5 tackles for a loss as an edge rusher you're going to get a lot of attention. He's also one of the top sack men in college football and the five forced fumbles show he has a knack for creating the big play. Everyone has seemingly jumped in here early and as a Florida kid you have to wonder if he'll head back after his initial commitment to USF out of high school. UCF could be one to watch here but Auburn and Arkansas are also showing a lot of interest and I expect the Gators and FSU to step it up.
Impact Meter: 8.6 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.