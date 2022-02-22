Transfer Tracker: Georgia Tech DL piling up the offers

The transfer portal never stops grinding. Since entering the portal over the weekend, Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck has been piling up the offers, while also receiving serious interest from coast-to-coast.

Recruiting: Domineck initially committed to USF during the summer leading up to his senior season, but then flipped to Georgia Tech after an official visit to Atlanta during the final weekend before National Signing Day.

At Georgia Tech: After redshirting as a true freshman, Domineck totaled 98 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles during the last three seasons at Georgia Tech.

Potential landing spots: Since entering the portal on Friday, Domineck has picked up offers from Penn State, Auburn, Arkansas, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, USF, Indiana, UCF, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, UConn, Buffalo and Tennessee State. Some of the other schools that are also taking a serious look include Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Florida, Missouri, Houston, Duke, Northwestern, South Carolina, Utah, Kansas, North Carolina, Illinois, Florida State, Tulane and Oregon State.

Farrell’s Take: When you amass 17.5 tackles for a loss as an edge rusher you're going to get a lot of attention. He's also one of the top sack men in college football and the five forced fumbles show he has a knack for creating the big play. Everyone has seemingly jumped in here early and as a Florida kid you have to wonder if he'll head back after his initial commitment to USF out of high school. UCF could be one to watch here but Auburn and Arkansas are also showing a lot of interest and I expect the Gators and FSU to step it up.

Impact Meter: 8.6 out of 10