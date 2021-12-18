Transfer Tracker: Ivy League OL piling up the offers

The transfer portal never stops grinding. Cornell grad-transfer offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad has steadily seen his offer list grow over the last couple of weeks as he has quickly become one of the more sought after players currently available.

Farrell’s Take: The Georgia native can play on the left or ride side or at guard and he's nasty on film so it's no surprise to see so many schools interested. Location doesn't seem to play into this as he's looking for the right fit athletically and academically coming from the Ivy League.

At Cornell: Nourzad started the final 20 games of his Cornell career, having played both right tackle and left tackle. He was a Second-Team All-Ivy League selection as a sophomore in 2019, did not play in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was First-Team All-Ivy League this fall. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after he graduates from Cornell in May with a degree in mechanical engineering.

