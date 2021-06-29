Transfer Tracker: South Carolina adds talented DB

The transfer portal never stops grinding. Over the weekend, South Carolina added an important piece to their defensive puzzle when they picked up a commitment from Kansas transfer defensive back Karon Prunty .

Recruiting: Prunty initially committed to Liberty during his senior season, but then re-opened his process approximately a month later. At that point he took official visits to Virginia Tech and then Kansas, which resulted in his commitment to the Jayhawks soon after.

At Kansas: During his true freshman season in Lawrence, Prunty totaled 26 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble and nine pass breakups. His performance earned him Freshman All-American honors.

Farrell’s Take: Wow, the response was amazing when Prunty entered the portal and it was clear he was going to end up in the Power Five and at a program of his choice. Hailing from Virginia the Hokies were interesting here but despite attention from Ohio State and many others, he narrowed it down to Tennessee and South Carolina before picking the Gamecocks. He's not quite as athletic as Jaycee Horn but he has a chance to fill that role quickly.

Impact Meter: 9.3 out of 10