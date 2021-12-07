Transfer Tracker: Top-level OL enters portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding. It is not often that one of the top offensive linemen in the country enters the portal, but that is exactly what happened on Monday. Virginia's Olusegun Oluwatimi , a finalist for the Remington Award this season, quickly heard from dozens of programs across the country after making himself available.

Recruiting: Oluwatimi initially signed and attended the Air Force Academy for one year before transferring to Virginia.

At Virginia: Oluwatimi played in 36 games at center over his last three seasons, after sitting out in 2018 due to his transfer. On Monday morning he was named one of the three finalists for the Remington Award, given annually to the best center in the country.

Potential landing spots: Considering his skill-level and the position he plays, interest was immediate for Oluwatimi. While dozens of schools quickly reached out, some of the more aggressive in the early going are Florida State, Penn State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Auburn, Baylor, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

Farrell’s Take: He is going to be very popular in the portal and will be able to pick and choose a great Group of Five home. Does he want to anchor a line that will push for a national title or will he focus on location and/or how teams develop centers. Right now it's anyone's guess but a big man who can play center, make the line calls and move in space like he can is very high impact for anyone.

Impact Meter: 8.8 out of 10