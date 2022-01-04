Transfer Tracker: UCF adds 5-star LB
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops grinding. UCF continued to be active and successful in the portal on Monday when they added former five-star Maryland transfer linebacker Terrence Lewis.
Recruiting: Lewis trimmed his list of schools down to Maryland, Tennessee and Auburn, before dropping the Tigers, and then committing to the Terps during the All-American Bowl.
At Maryland: Lewis did not play in a game during his true freshman season due to a torn knee ligament that required surgery.
Farrell’s Take: Lewis has a ton of talent but is coming off a knee and shoulder injury. I've heard he's 100-percent but time will tell. He was always an undersized linebacker but so fast and explosive to the football that his on field ability had to warrant five stars. He had some off field issues in high school but none we know of beyond that and he should be an immediate impact player for UCF if healthy.
Impact Meter: 9.2 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.