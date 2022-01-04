Transfer Tracker: UCF adds 5-star LB

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops grinding. UCF continued to be active and successful in the portal on Monday when they added former five-star Maryland transfer linebacker Terrence Lewis.

Lewis missed his true freshman season due to an injury (Nate Clouse)

Recruiting: Lewis trimmed his list of schools down to Maryland, Tennessee and Auburn, before dropping the Tigers, and then committing to the Terps during the All-American Bowl. At Maryland: Lewis did not play in a game during his true freshman season due to a torn knee ligament that required surgery. Farrell’s Take: Lewis has a ton of talent but is coming off a knee and shoulder injury. I've heard he's 100-percent but time will tell. He was always an undersized linebacker but so fast and explosive to the football that his on field ability had to warrant five stars. He had some off field issues in high school but none we know of beyond that and he should be an immediate impact player for UCF if healthy. Impact Meter: 9.2 out of 10