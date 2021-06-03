Transfer Tracker: Wisconsin adds Clemson transfer RB
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The transfer portal never stops grinding. After weeks of rumors, on Tuesday Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi committed to Wisconsin during his official visit to Madison.
Recruiting: Mellusi committed to Clemson during the spring after his junior season, soon after taking an unofficial visit to Death Valley. Until the visit many thought that Notre Dame was the leader for his services.
At Clemson: In two seasons with Clemson, Mellusi had 71 carries for 427 yards and six touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Farrell’s Take: Mellusi showed he could play at a high level in his limited opportunities at Clemson and Wisconsin could be a great fit for him with his change-of-pace ability from their usual bruising attack. He will benefit from those big bodies up front and I'm sure they will try to get him in space as well.
Impact Meter: 6.7 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and manage their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.