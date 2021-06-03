Transfer Tracker: Wisconsin adds Clemson transfer RB

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops grinding. After weeks of rumors, on Tuesday Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi committed to Wisconsin during his official visit to Madison.

Mellusi rushed for 427 yards during his two seasons at Clemson (gettyimages.com)

Recruiting: Mellusi committed to Clemson during the spring after his junior season, soon after taking an unofficial visit to Death Valley. Until the visit many thought that Notre Dame was the leader for his services. At Clemson: In two seasons with Clemson, Mellusi had 71 carries for 427 yards and six touchdowns. He also had five receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. Farrell’s Take: Mellusi showed he could play at a high level in his limited opportunities at Clemson and Wisconsin could be a great fit for him with his change-of-pace ability from their usual bruising attack. He will benefit from those big bodies up front and I'm sure they will try to get him in space as well. Impact Meter: 6.7 out of 10