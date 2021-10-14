Transfer Tracker: Wisconsin RB officially enters portal

The transfer portal never stops grinding. After recently being dismissed from the program, Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger , a 2020 four-star, officially entered the portal on Wednesday night.

Recruiting: Berger committed to Wisconsin during the Army All-American Bowl after taking a November official visit to Madison. Rutgers was seen as the leader during his senior season, while UCLA was also seriously considered.

At Wisconsin: As a true freshman last season, Berger finished with 60 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 13 yards. In three games this fall he had 24 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Potential landing spots: Rutgers is the first thought, especially after coach Greg Schiano made a serious push for Berger after his hire. Kentucky will also take a long look since his former Badger's RB coach John Settle is now in Lexington.

Farrell’s Take: Berger has a lot of talent and he will look for the right fit but it makes sense to head back east. He's the rare NJ running back who didn't cut it at Wisconsin and his value isn't that high right now but he showed the ability to run and catch in Madison and a program like Rutgers would welcome him.

Impact Meter: 6.5 out of 10