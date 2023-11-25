Utah junior cornerback Faybian Marks has entered the transfer portal following four seasons with the Utes. During his time in Utah, Marks totaled 32 tackles (24 solo), one interception, and four pass deflections in 31 games played.

In 2021, Marks had his best season totaling 24 tackles (19 solo) and two pass deflections in 10 games played (seven starts). Marks’ 2021 season was cut short due to injury and he hasn’t been able to get back to that same form since.

In the 2020 recruiting class, Marks was a 3-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. He played at George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas and held Power Five offers from Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, and Washington State in addition to Utah.

The big question with Marks is whether or not he can somehow approach what he was pre-injury. Given he hasn’t yet gotten back to form, that part seems doubtful. However, given his experience, he should at least provide some veteran leadership to someone’s secondary and make an impact as a good practice player.