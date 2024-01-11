The Utah Utes have landed Stanford grad transfer safety Alaka’i Gilman. Gilman comes to Utah upon completing his undergraduate degree in Science, Technology, & Society.

During his Stanford career, Gilman played in 27 games totaling 108 tackles (62 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three pass deflections. This past season was his most productive. In nine games played, he had 50 total tackles (29 solo), and one interception.

Gilman was a solid safety for the duration of his Stanford career. These past two seasons in particular he really stepped up his game. He committed to Stanford as a 3-star safety with a 5.5 Rivals rating as part of their 2020 class, doing a nice job of out-performing his rating.

As far as what Utah can expect from him, they should expect him to continue his steady play in the secondary. He’s a smart player who plays the game the right way. He knows how to tackle, read defenses, and is evolving into a solid ball hawk. He’ll also be reuniting with former Cardinal teammate Levani Damuni, who was a really good linebacker during his time on The Farm. It’s cool that the two of them are reuniting for one more season together in Salt Lake City.