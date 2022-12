A big name entered the transfer portal on Thursday night in Stanford senior offensive lineman Walter Rouse .

During his four years with the Cardinal, Rouse appeared in 40 games total and was a four-year starter at left tackle.

Those accolades will draw plenty of interest among college football's top programs.

Rouse was rated a 5.8, four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2019 class, choosing Stanford over the likes of Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

