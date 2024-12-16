Wisconsin gets commitments from Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Wisconsin will have another new face in its quarterbacks room in 2025, as Maryland transfer signal-caller Billy Edwards Jr. has committed to the Badgers.

Edwards officially entered the transfer portal on Friday, Dec. 13. He took a visit to Madison over the weekend of Dec. 14.

Notably, Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke — who played in just three games for the Badgers in 2024 due to injury — entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9.

Previously, Michigan was considered the favorite to land Edwards. He was expected to visit Ann Arbor on Monday, Dec. 16, but he did not make the trip, and committed to the Badgers instead.

After flipping him from LSU, Michigan recently signed class of 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood — the No. 2 overall prospect in the country in the cycle. While Underwood is U-M's quarterback of the future, it appears Michigan is looking to add a veteran to the mix to challenge him. The Wolverines will need to find another option outside of Edwards, however.

Edwards just finished his redshirt junior season with Maryland in 2024 and was with head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins from 2022 through 2024. Of note, FootballScoop.com recently reported that Maryland is expected to part ways with offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, however, no announcement has been made in that regard.

He started his career at Wake Forest in 2021 and redshirted that year.

Edwards will now play his final season of collegiate eligibility under head coach Luke Fickell, newly-hired offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and the rest of the Wisconsin staff.