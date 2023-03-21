Big Ten: Biggest position of need for each program
Most schools have either started or will begin spring practice during the month of March, and many Big Ten teams will still be looking to bolster their rosters with transfer help throughout the spring and summer months.
Rivals.com takes a look at each Big Ten program and examines each team's biggest position of need.
*****
*****
ILLINOIS
RUNNING BACK - Chase Brown is off to the NFL, so the Illini are lacking any proven star power in the backfield. Their ground-and-pound attack would be a desirable landing spot for a veteran running back transfer.
*****
INDIANA
TIGHT END - The Hoosiers are very young at the position after veteran AJ Barner transferred to Michigan during the offseason. Sophomores and freshmen make up the rest of the depth chart, so adding an experienced tight end would be beneficial.
IOWA
WIDE RECEIVER - The Hawkeyes brought in Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson during the offseason, but they could stand to bring in another transfer weapon for Michigan QB transfer Cade McNamara. The Hawkeyes return Nico Ragaini, Diante Vines and Brody Brecht from last season. They combined for 53 catches and 567 yards.
*****
MARYLAND
TIGHT END - The Terps return Corey Dyches, their second-leading receiver from last season. However, they are also looking to replace the production of CJ Dippre, who transferred to Alabama in the offseason. No other tight end on Maryland's roster has caught a pass, so a transfer option would be a welcomed addition.
*****
MICHIGAN
DEFENSIVE BACKS - There is a ton of talent along the Wolverines' secondary, led by Will Johnson. However, they are very young, so Michigan could gain a lot value by adding an experienced veteran to the defensive backfield.
*****
MICHIGAN STATE
SAFETY - The Spartans were active in their search for a safety in the first transfer portal window, but they came up short. I would expect them to continue their search when the spring window opens up. Right now, it looks like sophomore Jaden Mangham and redshirt freshman Malik Spencer are the Spartans' top options, so more experience is needed.
*****
MINNESOTA
RUNNING BACKS - Replacing Mohamed Ibrahim won't be easy, but the Gophers added former Western Michigan star Sean Tyler to their squad this offseason. However, veteran Trey Potts recently entered the transfer portal, and while the Gophers' like their blend of young talent adding another veteran to the depth chart will help.
*****
NEBRASKA
OFFENSIVE LINE - The Huskers are razor-thin at tackle behind Teddy Prochazka and Bryce Benhart. It also didn't help that Micah Mazzcua (Baylor) and Walter Rouse, Jr. (Stanford) originally committed to Nebraska this offseason before changing their pledges and signing with Florida and Oklahoma.
*****
NORTHWESTERN
RUNNING BACK - Evan Hull, the Wildcats' leading rusher from last year, is gone. Cam Porter does return after rushing for 286 yards last season, but the production severely drops off after that. Transfer running backs are encouraged to apply.
*****
OHIO STATE
OFFENSIVE TACKLE - The Buckeyes lost both Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones to the NFL Draft, and they were active in recruiting offensive tackles in the first transfer portal window but missed out on a few targets. Expect the search to continue when the May window opens up.
*****
PENN STATE
DEFENSIVE TACKLE - The Nittany Lions will be looking for someone to stand out this spring in wake of PJ Mustipher's departure. They have a talented group, but will anyone pop to the coaching staff's liking? If not, the transfer portal could be a viable option.
*****
PURDUE
CORNERBACK - Jamari Brown is the only sure-fire starter returning for the Boilermakers. New head coach Ryan Walters added Stanford transfer Salim Turner-Muhammad this offseason, and he will likely compete for the other starting job alongside Tee Denson. After that, Purdue could use some more experienced bodies to fill out the cornerback depth chart.
*****
RUTGERS
OFFENSIVE LINE - The Scarlet Knights return three starters from last year, but JD DiRenzo has graduated and Willie Tyler re-entered the transfer portal. While young talent is on the depth chart, a veteran addition via the portal would make Greg Schiano and his staff very happy.
*****
WISCONSIN
CORNERBACKS - Three veterans in Jay Shaw, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Justin Clark have graduated. Boston College transfer Jason Maitre will fill one of those roles but there is still plenty of room for the Badgers to add another transfer to the room.