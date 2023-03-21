ILLINOIS

RUNNING BACK - Chase Brown is off to the NFL, so the Illini are lacking any proven star power in the backfield. Their ground-and-pound attack would be a desirable landing spot for a veteran running back transfer.

INDIANA

TIGHT END - The Hoosiers are very young at the position after veteran AJ Barner transferred to Michigan during the offseason. Sophomores and freshmen make up the rest of the depth chart, so adding an experienced tight end would be beneficial.

IOWA

MARYLAND

TIGHT END - The Terps return Corey Dyches, their second-leading receiver from last season. However, they are also looking to replace the production of CJ Dippre, who transferred to Alabama in the offseason. No other tight end on Maryland's roster has caught a pass, so a transfer option would be a welcomed addition.

MICHIGAN

DEFENSIVE BACKS - There is a ton of talent along the Wolverines' secondary, led by Will Johnson. However, they are very young, so Michigan could gain a lot value by adding an experienced veteran to the defensive backfield.

MICHIGAN STATE

SAFETY - The Spartans were active in their search for a safety in the first transfer portal window, but they came up short. I would expect them to continue their search when the spring window opens up. Right now, it looks like sophomore Jaden Mangham and redshirt freshman Malik Spencer are the Spartans' top options, so more experience is needed.

MINNESOTA

RUNNING BACKS - Replacing Mohamed Ibrahim won't be easy, but the Gophers added former Western Michigan star Sean Tyler to their squad this offseason. However, veteran Trey Potts recently entered the transfer portal, and while the Gophers' like their blend of young talent adding another veteran to the depth chart will help.

NEBRASKA

NORTHWESTERN

RUNNING BACK - Evan Hull, the Wildcats' leading rusher from last year, is gone. Cam Porter does return after rushing for 286 yards last season, but the production severely drops off after that. Transfer running backs are encouraged to apply.

OHIO STATE

OFFENSIVE TACKLE - The Buckeyes lost both Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones to the NFL Draft, and they were active in recruiting offensive tackles in the first transfer portal window but missed out on a few targets. Expect the search to continue when the May window opens up.

PENN STATE

DEFENSIVE TACKLE - The Nittany Lions will be looking for someone to stand out this spring in wake of PJ Mustipher's departure. They have a talented group, but will anyone pop to the coaching staff's liking? If not, the transfer portal could be a viable option.

PURDUE

RUTGERS

OFFENSIVE LINE - The Scarlet Knights return three starters from last year, but JD DiRenzo has graduated and Willie Tyler re-entered the transfer portal. While young talent is on the depth chart, a veteran addition via the portal would make Greg Schiano and his staff very happy.

WISCONSIN