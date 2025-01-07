Big Ten winners and losers from transfer portal's winter window

Fernando Mendoza (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

With the winter transfer window behind us and just three games left in the College Football Playoff, the large majority of top transfer prospects have already entered the portal and committed to a new team. Winners during the transfer window have emerged but so have losers. Beginning today we’ll take a look at the winter transfer window winners and losers in each Power Four conference. Up first is the Big Ten.

WINNERS

NEBRASKA Matt Rhule and company lost a chunk of talent shortly after the portal opened but they more than made up for it with a few really important transfers. Nebraska dramatically improved its receiving corps by keeping Isaiah Neyor and signing former Kentucky receiver Dane Key and former Cal receiver Nyziah Hunter. On the defensive side of the ball, the Cornhuskers added one of the most promising young defenders in the nation in defensive end Williams Nwaneri from Missouri. Pairing him with another younger defensive lineman in Keona Davis should bode well for Nebraska. Linebacker Dasan McCullough from Oklahoma brings extensive experience to Lincoln. So far Nebraska is tied for the most four-star transfer commitments in the Big Ten.

OHIO STATE Ohio State isn’t exceptionally active in the transfer portal because the program doesn't need to add many players to its roster but Ryan Day and his staff will go after a few of the top transfer prospects if they know the player can meaningfully contribute on the field. So far the Buckeyes have signed five transfers and four of them are rated as four-star prospects. Offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa is a top-30 transfer prospect and Max Klare is the No. 1 tight end in the transfer rankings. Ohio State has also signed former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. and former Idaho State defensive lineman Logan George. Both are expected to play fairly significant roles next season.

LOSERS

PURDUE Purdue fans had to be worried when the Boilermakers didn’t hire a head coach until the day before the transfer portal opened. It resulted in Purdue losing many of the very best players. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman left for Oregon. Tight end Max Klare stayed in the Big Ten too when he landed at Ohio State. Defensive end Will Heldt made history when he transferred to Clemson. Defensive back Tarrion Grant (Texas Tech) and defensive tackle Cole Brevard (Texas) both went to the Lone Star State.