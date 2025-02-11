Five former five-stars that will back up their rating after transferring

Jackson Arnold (Photo by © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Among the thousands of players who transferred during the winter transfer window were a handful of former five-star high school recruits. Each of them are hoping this next team can help them reach their potential. Here are five former five-star high school prospects who will prove their ranking correct at their new program.

Advertisement

The first two seasons of Arnold’s career at Oklahoma didn’t come with the success most people expected but he is set to get back on track at Auburn this season. Head coach Hugh Freeze and company have put together one of the nation’s most talented receiving corps and were able to get important additions along the offensive line. Everything is geared towards making sure Auburn’s new quarterback is efficient, productive, and doesn’t turn the ball over this season. With his arm talent, athletic traits, and ability to effectively read a defense, Arnold should be able to position himself to be a top quarterback prospect when it’s time for him to enter the NFL Draft

Zachariah Branch (Photo by © Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The Georgia offense hasn’t had a dynamic athlete like Branch at receiver in a long time. A five-star out of high school, Branch was ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals250. He was on the shorter side for a five-star prospect but he had elite speed, ball skills, and vision with the ball in his hands. We also expected Branch to provide an immediate impact on special teams via the return game. Branch has proven each of those evaluation points correct but the offense at USC wasn’t able to consistently put him in a position to succeed. Branch’s career average depth of target is just 6.5 yards and in five games this past season his average depth of target was actually below that figure. Look for Georgia to flip the script and get Branch loose down the field.

Williams Nwaneri (Photo by © Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Nwaneri’s potential remains sky-high despite a lackluster freshman season at Missouri. Listed at 6-foot-7, 255-pounds, the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 Rivals250 brings unteachable traits to Lincoln. With four years of eligibility remaining, head coach Matt Rhule and the rest of the Nebraska coaching staff have plenty of time to help Nwaneri develop and fulfill the potential he showed as a high school recruit. There is an opportunity for Nwaneri to see significant playing time next season after the Cornhuskers lost a handful of important defensive players to graduation and the transfer portal.

Damon Wilson (Photo by © Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

A dominant and talented defender out of Florida, expectations were high for Wilson when he signed with Georgia in the 2023 class. The five-star didn’t make a seamless transition to the college game but he has shown plenty to get excited about during his first two collegiate seasons. Wilson has two years of eligibility remaining and Missouri did just have defensive lineman Darius Robinson go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft so there is reason to believe the Tigers can help Wilson reach his potential.

Duce Robinson (Photo by © Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)