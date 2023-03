After a banner freshman season at Princeton, running back Ryan Butler is moving up to the power five ranks, announcing his commitment to Stanford on Friday.

During the 2022 season, Butler appeared in every game for Princeton, setting a freshman touchdown record with 11 while rushing for 501 yards. He also caught 12 passes for 87 yards.

Butler was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week on five separate occasions during the 2022 season. He also earned All-Ivy, Honorable Mention and was on the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

Butler will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Cardinal and new head coach Troy Taylor.

