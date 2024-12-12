Portal Predictions: Where five top targets will land

Rivals rankings director and transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman has predictions on where five transfer prospects will land.

Advertisement

Arnold is transferring from Oklahoma and has plenty of options. He is expected to visit Auburn this week but the elephant in the room is Mississippi State, where his former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is the head coach. The Bulldogs just lost standout freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren to the transfer portal as well. Things are looking good for Mississippi State but it's not a complete slam dunk right now because Auburn is desperate for a quarterback. Prediction: Mississippi State

Odom didn't get a chance to really show off his abilities this year at Alabama so he's looking for his next team in the transfer portal. He's going to be at Colorado this weekend and the Buffs need to reload at receiver. Another thing Colorado has going for them is Odom's former quarterback, five-star Ju Ju Lewis, just signed with Colorado. The possibility of reuniting with him should be a big draw for Odom. There are a number of other programs Odom plans to visit but expect Colorado to be in the mix until the very end. Prediction: Colorado

Hudson was a five-star in the 2024 class that also included Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams and Cam Coleman but he wasn't able to see the field very much at Texas Tech this year so he is in the transfer portal. Texas A&M just got him on campus for an extended visit and the Aggies are in great position to end up signing him. There are a few other teams to keep an eye on (like LSU) but Texas A&M fans should feel good about how this is trending. Prediction: Texas A&M

Jackson was a Rivals250 prospect in the 2023 class but he wasn't able to contribute very much this season for Florida due to injury. He's in the transfer portal now and just visited LSU. The Tigers are in great position to end up with Jackson’s commitment due in large part to his relationship with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, who recruited him to Florida while he was an assistant coach in Gainesville. Prediction: LSU