Transfer portal open: Latest news, notes and analysis

The transfer portal is officially open and we have you covered with all the news, notes, and analysis from across the country. Check back here throughout the winter transfer portal window for the latest on which players are transferring and what teams are impacted.



Advertisement

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Oklahoma State redshirt junior safety Kendal Daniels has elected to enter the transfer portal for his last year of college football. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Daniels has had a productive first three years at Oklahoma State. The former Rivals250 prospect earned freshman from the year by Big 12 coaches in 2022. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Wisconsin redshirt senior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is transferring once again. Van Dyke joined the Badgers ahead of the 2023 season, but only played in three games before suffering a torn ACL injury on Sept. 14 against Alabama. Prior to his time at Wisconsin, Van Dyke played three seasons at Miami. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Freshman Keona Davis is transferring from Nebraska. The defensive lineman posted a promising freshman season, playing in 11 games and making ten tackles with two quarterback pressures. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

USC and head coach Lincoln Riley are losing starting offensive lineman Mason Murphy to the transfer portal. The Rivals250 prospect from the 2021 class has been one of USC's most dependable offensive linemen for the last two seasons. Murphy has one year of eligibility remaining.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Ohio State second-year offensive lineman Miles Walker has entered the transfer portal. The former four-star from Connecticut spent two seasons with head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Justin Frye and the Buckeyes, but he did not appear in game action. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Georgia's receiving corps is getting overhauled this offseason and Nitro Tuggle is their latest pass catcher to enter the transfer portal. Tuggle was a big recruiting win for Georgia at the time. The Indiana native chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Florida, and Texas A&M. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Cincinnati starting safety Jordan Young is entering the transfer portal. Young has started for the Bearcats for the past two seasons after transferring in from Florida. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Alabama is losing defensive lineman Hunter Osborne to the transfer portal. The Alabama native chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee, and Texas. Osborne redshirted his first season with Alabama and only saw 19 defensive snaps this season.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Texas linebacker Derion Gullette is in the transfer portal after two years with the Longhorns. The former Rivals250 prospect from the 2023 recruiting class redshirted his first season in Austin and this year he only had 11 defensive snaps.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

The Razorbacks are taking some hits in this transfer portal cycle and Joshua Braun is the biggest one yet. Braun earned second team All-SEC honors last season and was the best offensive lineman for Arkansas again this season. He has one more season of eligibility and should have plenty of destinations to choose from. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

There is expected to a lot of turnover at Marshall this transfer cycle. Standout linebacker Jaden Yates is the latest member of the Thundering Herd to enter the transfer portal. This season he was credited with 10 quarterback pressures, 80 tackles, and 41 stops, according to PFF.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is transferring after three seasons with the Aggies. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining. Dewberry appeared in seven games as a freshman, including five starts. He’s played in every game over the last two seasons for the Aggies at both guard positions. That versatility is sure to make him a commodity in the portal. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Georgia Tech standout sophomore wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has entered the transfer portal. He started all 12 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2024, recording 56 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton earned honorable mention All-ACC honors for his efforts. The full story HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Freshman star Fluff Bothwell is transferring from South Alabama. The Alabama native should be one of the more heavily recruited transfer running backs this cycle. Bothwell ran for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries as a true freshman.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

North Carolina has yet to hire their next head coach and is losing one of their best players to the transfer portal. Standout linebacker Amare Campbell is set to enter the transfer portal after a season where he terrorized opposing quarterbacks. This year he was credited with 22 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, and 72 total tackles.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Virginia Tech is losing standout defensive back Jalen Stroman to the transfer portal. The Virginia native was a budding star on the Hokies defense but sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the 2024 season. Stroman has one year of eligibility remaining.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Michigan reserve offensive lineman Andrew Gentry has entered his name into the transfer portal. A former top 100 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Gentry will have two years of eligibility remaining. The full story is HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Virginia Tech veteran linebacker Keli Lawson has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Stephens City (Va.) Sherando High was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2023, and was No. 19 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” list that year. He had 80 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and seven passes defended. He set a career-high with 14 tackles against Purdue. The full story is HERE.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown took to Instagram the night before the transfer portal officially opened to announce that he will transfer after the Buckeyes finish their playoff run. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. The full story is HERE.

Darian Mensah (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)