Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Friday

The transfer portal opened more than a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day 12 of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. DL SYDIR MITCHELL

The Sydir Mitchell Saga appears over for now as the former Texas defensive lineman is headed to LSU. Mitchell was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and, despite not filling up the stat sheet, hopes were high in Austin that he would turn into an important contributor as he continued to develop. The Longhorns had brought in former Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard to fill Mitchell’s role but they were hoping to have both of them on the roster next season. Mitchell is the third defensive line commitment for LSU out of the transfer portal, joining Jack Pyburn (Florida) and Jimari Butler (Nebraska).

2. LB ANDREW JONES

Jones was one of the best FCS players in the nation this season, which made him one of the most sought after players in this transfer cycle. South Carolina landed his commitment on Wednesday but on Friday he visited Ole Miss and flipped his commitment during the trip. Jones had 18 quarterback pressures, four sacks, and 75 tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus

3. WR KENDRICK LAW

Despite being one of the strongest and fastest receivers in college football, Law hasn’t been able to produce at a high level on the field. Through three seasons with Alabama, Law has only caught 33 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown. With star Kentucky receivers Dane Key and Barion Brown transferring, Law should be able to find plenty of playing time with the Wildcats.

4. RB WAYSHAWN PARKER

Utah is revamping their running back room and Parker is their more important addition yet. The former Washington State standout was the second leading rusher for the Cougars this past season and he’s hoping to continue that type of production while suiting up for the Utes next season. Parker is following Mark Atuaia, his running backs coach from Washington State, to Utah.

5. LB JACOB MANU

Manu is reuniting with his former head coach Jedd Fisch at Washington. The 2023 first team All-Pac-12 selection was on track for another huge season with Arizona but it was cut short due to injury. Manu is entering his final season of eligibility so he hopes to have a strong bounceback season with the Huskies.

6. OL ZEN MICHALSKI

Ohio State's offensive line has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this season and now they're losing another piece of the puzzle. Michalski is entering the transfer portal but will remain with the Buckeyes through their playoff run. He took over for Josh Simmons after he went down with injury but Michalski sustained his own injury shortly thereafter. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

7. DB SAGE RYAN

Last year Ryan entered and then withdrew from the transfer portal. Instead of returning to LSU this offseason he is headed to Ole Miss. The former five-star from the 2021 class was on a visit to Ole Miss on Friday and decided while he was in Oxford that he wanted to finish out his college career.

8. WR JALIL FAROOQ

Farooq had a very good career at Oklahoma but it was derailed this season because of injuries. After amassing 86 catches, 1,229 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over three seasons in Norman, Farooq is headed home to play for the Maryland Terps. Head coach Mike Locksley and company are working on reloading on the offensive side of the ball with promising incoming freshman quarterback Malik Washington looking to take over.

9. RB DANTE DOWDELL

Nebraska almost lost running back Emmett Johnson to the transfer portal but instead they’re listing Dowdell. The former Oregon Duck led the Cornhuskers in rushing yards and was tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 12 rushing touchdowns. Now he’s on his way to Kentucky, where they were looking for a powerful back like him. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

10. DT BEAR ALEXANDER