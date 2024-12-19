Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Thursday

The transfer portal opened more than a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day 11 of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. DL WILL HELDT

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff aren’t exactly diving headfirst into the transfer portal but they’ve certainly made a splash with the addition of Heldt. The former Purdue defensive end was identified early by the Clemson staff as a player who fit their style and filled a major need. The Tigers were able to beat LSU and Texas A&M to land their first defensive transfer commitment.

2. QB MAALIK MURPHY

Murphy led Duke to their first nine-win season since 2014 but the decision was made that he would not be in Durham next season. The former Texas longhorn considered programs like Auburn and Kentucky, but settled on Oregon State. The fit with the Beavers helped make this an easy decision for him.

3. DL KEESHAWN SILVER

Silver was one of the more heavily pursued defensive linemen in the transfer portal, considering teams like Miami, Florida and Michigan, but USC was able to reel in the talented veteran. After beginning his career at North Carolina, Silver blossomed at Kentucky and became one of the most important players on their roster. With one year of eligibility remaining, Silver is looking to finish out his college career on a high note before heading off to the NFL.

4. OL DEREK SIMMONS

The transfer portal season has been a wild ride for Oklahoma, but it seems like momentum is back on their side. Simmons announced his commitment to the Sooners on Thursday, one of a handful of commitments Oklahoma has added this week. Expect Simmons to find a role in the starting lineup protecting five-star transfer John Mateer next season.

5. WR NYZIAH HUNTER

Hunter was a huge surprise for Cal this season. The redshirt freshman played much more than anticipated and put up huge numbers - 40 catches, 578 receiving yards, and five touchdowns - for a player who wasn’t expected to contribute much this year. Now he’s off to Nebraska where he should help Dylan Raiola bring some juice to the Cornhusker offense.

6. RB CJ DONALDSON

West Virginia fans have a lot to look forward to under Rich Rodriguez but losing Donaldson tamps down the excitement a bit. The star running back was the engine that made the Mountaineer offense go over these last two years (1,532 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns). Now they’ll have to rely on Jahiem White and their other backs to carry the load.

7. RB QUINTEN JOYNER

Joyner was USC’s second leading running back last season but, much like many of their other impact players, he is off to a new destination. If USC is trending down, Texas Tech is doing just the opposite. The Red Raiders have been stockpiling impressive transfer prospects this month and Joyner is the latest to jump on board. He’s one of a number of new playmakers headed to Lubbock.

8. OL COREY ROBINSON

The sting of losing a couple offensive lineman to the transfer portal is somewhat lessened by the addition of Robinson. Coming over from Georgia Tech, Robinson has the skill set and size to make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks. Surely, the opportunity to start next season while also learning under head coach and offensive line guru Sam Pittman helped lure him to Fayetteville.

9. QB RYAN BROWNE

North Carolina already has an impressive quarterback prospect coming in this year in top-100 high school prospect Bryce Baker, but Bill Belichick and his staff need to fill out the quarterback room. Now they’re bringing in Browne from Purdue, a veteran quarterback who also has ties to the New England region. Brown had an up-and-down season with Purdue in 2024, but he should be able to offer the Tar Heels an experienced, steady hand moving forward.

10. OL MILES MCVAY