Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Monday

The transfer portal opened a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day eight of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. QB JOHN MATEER

Mateer entering the transfer portal was expected after Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle left to take the same position at Oklahoma. Mateer was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the nation this season, throwing for 3,136 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 1,008 yards and 15 additional scores. The Sooners are, of course, the team to watch given his familiarity with Arbuckle and his offensive system but he is likely to be the most heavily pursued quarterback in this transfer cycle.

2. DB MANSOOR DELANE

Delane’s transfer to LSU today should not have come as a shock. In fact, he very nearly transferred to LSU last offseason. A former Hokie, Delane has started for three years in Blacksburg and just this season pulled in four interceptions. The Tigers are hoping he can recreate the same production next season as he did during his time at Virginia Tech. Ohio State and Oregon were also involved in Delane’s recruitment

3. OL JOSHUA BRAUN

Monday was a big day for Kentucky in the transfer portal. The Wildcats landed multiple targets but Braun was the crown jewel. The former Arkansas offensive lineman was named second team All-SEC after the 2023 season. Prior to his time at Arkansas, Braun suited up for Florida, where he signed as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

4. DL JACK PYBURN

Pyburn’s breakout season has paid off. The Florida native and former Gator is headed to LSU. The Tigers were looking to add a productive defensive end in this transfer window and Pyburn fits their scheme. This past season he racked up 60 tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this year. Texas A&M was also involved in Pyburn’s transfer process.

5. WR ISAIAH HORTON

Miami’s offense is going to look a lot different next season and there’s a chance Horton will not be a part of it after announcing today that he’d be entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Horton had a breakout season, posting 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns. Miami will be without Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George next season and Horton could be moving on as well.

6. QB AIR NORLAND

The logjam in Ohio State’s quarterback room has forced Noland to head for the transfer portal. The former five-star from the 2024 class was blindsided by the arrival of Julian Sayin, who signed with Alabama but transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban’s retirement. Noland did not adjust to the college environment as quickly as Sayin and found himself buried on the depth chart. Now he’ll look for a fresh start elsewhere.

7. WR TRISTAN SMITH

In possibly the biggest news of the day, Clemson is on the board with their first non-quarterback transfer under head coach Dabo Swinney. Smith is coming off a prolific season at Southeast Missouri State in which he caught 76 passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns. Programs like Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic and others were also recruiting the 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver.

8. DL AMARIS WILLIAMS

Williams was a longtime Florida commit during the high school recruiting process but flipped to Auburn on National Signing Day. The top-100 prospect from the 2024 class is on the move again after a freshman season where he played in 10 games and accounted for five quarterback pressures, one sack, and four tackles according to PFF. Texas A&M, North Carolina, Penn State, LSU, Ohio State and Tennessee are just some of the teams to watch in his recruitment.

9. QB ASHTON DANIELS

Auburn was the early favorite to land a commitment from Daniels and that came to fruition on Monday, shortly after his visit. Daniels is the second transfer quarterback Auburn has added, with former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold committing two days ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

10. DB JAYLEN MBAKWE