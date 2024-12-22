Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Sunday

Advertisement

1. Duce Robinson - USC to FSU

The writing was on the wall for this one. Robinson announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Sunday night. The former five-star from the 2023 class plans to finish out his career where his father, Dominic Robinson, played in the early 2000s. Robinson, who started his career at USC, is Florida State’s first four-star transfer and is currently ranked inside the top 10 of the transfer prospect rankings.

2. Dasan McCullough - Oklahoma to Nebraska

McCullough was a coveted recruit out of high school but signed with Indiana because his father was on the staff there. He earned Freshman All-American honors and transferred to Oklahoma after one season. In Norman, he never really reached his potential because injuries kept him from staying on the field consistently. Now at Nebraska, McCullough will have one final season to showcase his high-end ability.

3. Joseph Williams - Tulsa to Utah to Colorado

Williams was named AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 588 yards on 30 receptions and scored five touchdowns for Tulsa. Those credentials and his remaining three years of eligibility made him a hot commodity in the transfer portal. He chose Utah four days ago but decided to flip his commitment on Sunday and go with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs.

4. Deshawn Warner - Kansas to SMU

Warner played in all 12 of Kansas' games this season but averaged fewer than 17 snaps per game. SMU, which just lost to Penn State in the College Football Playoff, is hoping Warner can help upgrade the Mustang defense. The former Rivals250 prospect currently ranks inside the top 100 of the transfer prospect rankings.

5. Beau Pribula - PSU to Mizzou

Pribula drew headlines early last week when he pointed out the flaws in the timing of the transfer window and announced he was transferring from Penn State. The redshirt sophomore was an important part of the Penn State offense, even as a backup to Drew Allar. Pribula rushed for 10 touchdowns and threw nine touchdown passes over the past two seasons. Missouri landed his commitment on Sunday and the Tigers, answering a major concern at the quarterback position.

6. Cole Martin - ASU to UCLA

Martin is following his father, Demetrice Martin, to Los Angeles. The elder Martin was recently named the secondary coach at UCLA. The younger Martin signed with Oregon in the 2023 class but only spent one year in Eugene before transferring to Arizona State. He only played in two games due to a hip injury this year, but played in 14 games during his freshman season with the Ducks.

7. Jordan Scruggs - South Alabama to West Virginia

Scruggs is transferring to West Virginia after a highly productive season at South Alabama. A former junior college prospect, Scruggs has just one year of eligibility remaining. This past season, Scruggs had the third-best coverage grade of any Sun Belt cornerback who had played at least 75 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

8. Justyn Martin - UCLA to Maryland

Martyn is on the move after not seeing significant action over the last two seasons at UCLA. The former four-star from the 2022 class has signed with Maryland as the Terps look to replace Billy Edwards, who transferred to Wisconsin. Martin will join 2025 Rivals250 quarterback Malik Washington and MJ Morris in the quarterback room in College Park.

9. Ric’Darious Farmer - WVU to UCF

Farmer was committed to UCF for more than four months during the 2024 high school recruiting cycle, but he flipped to West Virginia on National Signing Day. Now he’s headed back to UCF after one year in Morgantown. The Florida native had six catches on 10 targets for 54 yards this year and has three years of eligibility remaining.

10. Khamari Anderson - Kentucky to ASU