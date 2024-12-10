Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Tuesday

The transfer portal opened on Monday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day two of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.



1. WR DUCE ROBINSON

Robinson landing in the transfer portal is a bit of a surprise given how his career had been blossoming this season. The former five-star prospect from the 2023 class hauled in 23 catches for 396 yards and five touchdowns this season. In a hotly contested high school recruitment, USC beat Georgia, Oregon and Texas for Robinson’s commitment.



2. DE WILLIAMS NWANERI

Nwaneri deciding to transfer is possibly the surprise of the day. The former five-star and in-state prospect committed to Missouri in August before his senior year despite huge pushes from Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon. Nwaneri only played 38 defensive snaps this season but did generate two quarterback pressures and had one sack according to PFF.

3. QB LUKE KROMEHOEK

Florida State has been pursuing Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos and it seems that didn’t sit right with Kromenhoek. The former top-100 prospect spent just one season in Tallahassee and played in six games with two starts. He completed 52.4-percent of his passes for a total of 502 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Kromenhoek committed to the Seminoles early in the recruiting process but Florida and Georgia Tech were his other top contenders.

4. LB JACOB MANU

Manu entered the 2024 season with high expectations after being named first-team All-Pac-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Instead, he ended up playing in just seven games this year thanks to a season-ending knee injury. In 32 career games played with Arizona, he amassed 217 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defended, one interception and one fumble recovery. Washington is a team to watch for Manu since that’s where former head coach Jedd Fisch is now.

5. JACK PYBURN

Pyburn had a huge season for Florida but doesn’t plan on sticking around Gainesville for next season. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Plyburn is going to transfer and is expected to land at a Big Ten or another SEC program. He tallied 60 tackles (20 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this year. Pyburn was originally committed to Minnesota during the recruiting process but the Florida native ended up signing with the Gators over programs like Florida State, Auburn and Miami.

6. QB GRAYSON LOFTIS

The day after Duke quarterback Maalilk Murphy announced he’d be transferring, Loftis followed suit. The sophomore from South Carolina announced his transfer on Tuesday. During his time at Duke, Lofits played in 10 games with five starts. Despite his relative inexperience, Loftis should garner interest from a number of Power Four programs.

7. WR JALIL FAROOQ

The Oklahoma offense was a mess this season and the injuries to the receiving corps didn’t help. Farooq had a really productive career with the Sooners, amassing 1,229 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 86 receptions, but the former Rivals250 prospect battled injuries all season and only played in two games. He’s one of the best receivers in the transfer portal right now, already garnering a four-star rating.

8. DL JAMAAL JARRETT

Jarrett was a dominant high school prospect and seemed like he’d be a great fit on Georgia’s defensive line. The former top-100 prospect arrived in Athens with hopes of being the next Jordan Davis. Instead, Jarrett played fewer than 70 defensive snaps in the last two seasons and is now looking for his next team. Prospects Jarrett’s size are hard to come by so he’ll have a host of Power Four programs to choose from.

9. QB PRESTON STONE

Stone helped elevate the SMU program during his career with the Mustangs. In 2023 he led SMU to their first conference title since the 1980s, throwing for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stone was replaced by Kevin Jennings after three games this season and has long been expected to transfer this offseason. In announcing his transfer on Tuesday, Stone also said he would remain with the Mustangs until the end of their College Football Playoff run. Quarterbacks who have won a conference championship aren’t often in the transfer portal so expect plenty of teams show interest in him.

10. WR NYZIAH HUNTER