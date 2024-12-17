Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Tuesday

The transfer portal opened a week ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day nine of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Branch leaving USC after a disappointing season shouldn't be as big of a shock as it was when he posted his announcement. The former five-star is one of the most electric players in the entire country but we only saw glimpses of that during his two seasons at Southern Cal. In 23 career games with the Trojans, he had three receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, one punt return for a touchdown, and one kickoff return for a touchdown. Expect a long list of elite programs to try to land his commitment.

2. ZION BRANCH

After three seasons at USC, Branch, like his brother, will also be looking for his next team. He and his brother are expected to end up going to the same program but the elder Branch is an impressive prospect in his own right. In 19 games with the Trojans, Branch amassed 41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three passes defended and one forced fumble

3. KELBY COLLINS

Alabama has seen a number of defensive players head for the transfer portal but bringing in Collins could be seen as an upgrade. The Crimson Tide were heavily involved in his recruitment the first time around but he ultimately chose Florida. The former top-100 defensive lineman has had trouble staying on the field consistently this season after landing on the Freshman All-SEC team at the end of the 2023 season.

4. JAYLEN MBAKWE

Yesterday Mbakwe announced that he’d be entering the transfer portal, which would have been a massive blow to the Alabama defense. The former five-star, however, did not officially enter the transfer portal. Then today Mbakwe backtracked on his plan to transfer and is now staying with the Crimson Tide. Keeping the in-state prospect and mega talent on board is a big win for head coach Kalen DeBoer and company.

5. NIC ANDERSON

LSU is putting together an outstanding group of transfers and Anderson is just the latest to jump on board. The former Oklahoma standout had an incredible redshirt freshman season in 2023 with 38 catches for 796 yards and ten touchdowns. He was injured for the large majority of this season but is expected to be ready to go by the time next season rolls around.

6. TJ SEARCY

Searcy entering the transfer portal is a blow for Florida but not one they can't overcome. The 2023 Freshman All-SEC honoree has had a great start to his career. Over his first two seasons in college, Searcy has racked up 20 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two forced fumbles and 27 stops according to Pro Football Focus. At 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, Searcy will have no shortage of options now that he has made his transfer intentions known.

7. LUKE KROMENHOEK

Florida State's quarterback drama ended with the Seminoles adding Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos and saying goodbye to Kromenhoek. The 2024 Rivals250 signal caller entered the transfer portal while Florida State was actively pursuing Castellanos and now he has completed his transfer to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have lost multiple quarterbacks during this transfer window so adding Kromenhoek was a high priority.

8. MARIO CRAVER

Texas A&M is one of the early winners of this transfer cycle and Craver is their latest addition. The former Mississippi State Bulldog had a tremendous freshman season but moved on once the transfer portal window opened. Texas A&M has restocked their receiver room and Craver will be one of their most important new weapons.

9. ZECHARIAH POYSER

Poyser was one of the more heavily pursued defensive backs in this transfer cycle and he has closed out his recruitment by signing with Miami. The Hurricanes beat Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Florida for his commitment and he is expected to play an important role the during the upcoming season. At Jacksonville State this past season, Poyser totaled 75 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

10. TEAGUE ANDERSEN