Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Wednesday

The transfer portal opened on Monday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day three of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. QB FERNANDO MENDOZA

Mendoza is a long-time transfer candidate and he made his decision official on Wednesday. The Florida native and former Yale commit has outplayed the two-star rating he received as a high school prospect. Cal posted a 6-6 record with Mendoza leading the charge. He went 265-of-386 passing for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and ran 87 times for 105 yards and two scores this season. Mendoza is expected to have a long list of options now that he is in the transfer portal.

2. WR KEVIN COLEMAN

Coleman is very familiar with the transfer process and is now looking for his fourth team. He signed with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders in the 2022 class as a top-50 prospect. After one year he transferred to Louisville and then to Mississippi State a year later. This season with the Bulldogs was by far Coleman’s best. He recorded 74 catches, 932 receiving yards, and six touchdown catches.

3. QB DARIEN MENSAH

Head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils lost their top two quarterbacks to the transfer portal on Monday and Tuesday but that’s in the past. On Wednesday Duke landed their new starting quarterback in Darien Mensah. The redshirt freshman from Tulane completed 189 of 287 passes (65.9 percent) for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns while only tossing six interceptions. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

4. QB DEVON DAMPIER

Dampier announced he was entering the transfer portal a day before New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall left to be the Utah State head coach. Now Dampier is following him to the Beehive State but is playing for the Utes and head coach Kyle Whittingham. With two years of eligibility remaining, Dampier has shown tremendous potential thus far. He has thrown for 3,293 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 21 games while completing 58.6-percent of his passes. Dampier is a huge threat as a runner as well, rushing for more than 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns this year.

5. QB THOMAS CASTELLANOS

Castellanos announced his commitment to Florida State on Wednesday after spending the day on campus. The former UCF and Boston College quarterback is reuniting with Gus Malzahn in Tallahassee. Castellanos began his career at UCF with Malzahn after signing with the 2022 recruiting class. He transferred to Boston College in the spring of 2023 and was their starter until late this season. In all, Castellanos has thrown for 3,690 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while completing 58.4-percent of his passes.



6. DB MANSOOR DELANE

Delane was rumored to be thinking about transferring last offseason but now he’s ready to find a new team. The former three-star prospect from Maryland was a huge part of the Hokie defense, recording 146 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons. Now that he is on the move, Delane could look at Ohio State, where his brother Faheem Delane just signed as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Oregon and just declaring for the NFL Draft are possibilities as well.

7. DB TACARIO DAVIS

Davis entered the transfer portal last offseason but decided to stay with Arizona for another year. Now he’s back in the portal and it seems like he won’t be returning to Tucson. Davis was just named second team All-Big 12 after posting 44 tackles, six pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and two tackles for loss this season. He’ll have his choice of teams now that he is in the transfer portal.

8. DB BRAEDYN LOCKE

Just a few weeks ago Locke was expected to remain with Wisconsin through this offseason. Instead, he’ll be looking for a new team. Locke announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday. He is the second Wisconsin quarterback to enter the transfer portal this week after Tyler Van Dyke announced he would transfer earlier this week. Wisconsin just signed Locke’s brother, Landyn, as part of its 2025 recruiting class so that adds another interesting dynamic to the elder Locke’s decision to transfer.

9. LB DALTON JOHNSON

Johnson had back-to-back impressive seasons and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention this season. During his three year career with the Wildcats, Johnson racked up 189 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, four pass breakups and six forced fumbles. It’s going to be difficult for Arizona to replace that kind of production.

10. DL KEONA DAVIS