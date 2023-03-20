Temple redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday as a graduate transfer. Dunn follows Nick Jourdain , Jamille Reynolds , Hysier Miller and Khalif Battle into the portal after Aaron McKie stepped down as the Owls head coach.

Dunn was second on the team in points scored (473), points per game (15.3) and third on the team in three-pointers made (48) and three-point field goal percentage (.348) this season.

A three-star prospect in the 2019 class, Dunn was sidelined for first 12 games of his freshman season with a right foot injury suffered in the preseason. He appeared in one game, re-injured the foot and missed remainder of the season.

Following the 2020-21 season Dunn earned a spot on the Athletic Conference All-Rookie team. He was earned Second Team all-AAC honors following the 2021-22 season and was selected for Third-Team all-conference after this season.

During his Temple career, Dunn appeared in 72 games, starting 58.



