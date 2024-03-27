A good range of players who played in the NCAA Tournament entered the transfer portal Tuesday. A mix of players from high-major stars were joined by group of five standouts, including Harvard freshman guard Malik Mack, who takes home honors as the No. 1 player to enter the portal Tuesday.

1. Harvard freshman point guard Malik Mack averaged 17.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season. He shot 34.1 percent on three-pointers. Mack, who reached double figures in every game but three, had 32 points in an overtime win at UMass on Nov. 17. He had at least 20 points in eight games. Mack poured in 27 pints in a 89-76 loss vs. Indiana on Nov. 26.

2. South Dakota State junior guard Zeke Mayo averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and shot 39.1 percent on three-pointers this season. Mayo had 19 points, four assists and went 4 of 6 against Iowa State in a 82-65 loss in the NCAA Tournament. He had a season-high 35 points in a 74-73 overtime loss vs. North Dakota State on Feb. 2. Mayo scored at least 20 points in 16 contests this season.

3. Junior forward Saint Thomas of Northern Colorado averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. He played his first two years at Loyola of Chicago, where he had a combined 93 points. Thomas had 37 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a 98-92 win over Montana in overtime. He also had 31 points in a 75-71 win over Cal-State Northridge on Dec. 2. Thomas poured in 27 points and nine rebounds in a 90-68 loss at Colorado on Dec. 15.

4. Sophomore power forward William Kyle III of South Dakota State averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Kyle had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists against Iowa State in a 82-65 loss in the NCAA Tournament. He had 26 points and eight rebounds in a 99-80 loss at Denver on Jan. 13. Kyle reached double figures in 26 games, had five double-doubles and blocked at least four shots in four contests.

5. Iowa senior Tony Perkins averaged 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, per game this year. He is a career 31.7 percent three-point shooter in 126 games. Perkins had 24 points and four assists in a 84-70 loss vs. Purdue on Jan. 20. He also had 25 points in a 83-72 loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 2. Perkins had at least 20 points in eight contests this season.

6. South Carolina junior point guard Meechie Johnson averaged 14.1 points and 2.9 assists per game. He is a career 32.8 percent three-point shooter in 106 games he played in. Johnson played his first two years at Ohio State. Johnson had 24 points and four three-pointers in the NCAA Tournament loss against Oregon. He had a season-high 29 points and four three-pointers in a 65-53 win over Notre Dame, and he had 26 points and six three-pointers in a 72-67 loss at Clemson on Dec. 6.

7. Senior center Lynn Kidd of Virginia Tech averaged 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and shot 66.8 percent from the field. He early enrolled at Clemson his freshman year. Kidd had 31 points and 11 boards in a 77-55 win over American on Dec. 21. He also had 21 points and nine rebounds in a 87-76 win over Wake. Forest on March 2. Kidd reached double figures in 13 of 20 ACC games he played in.

8. Oklahoma sophomore wing Otega Oweh averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Oweh shot 37.7 percent on 3-pointers. He was ranked No. 59 by. Rivals.com in the class of 2022. Oweh topped 20-plus points in three games, including 23 in a 81-69 loss vs. North Carolina on Dec. 20. He also had 16 points apiece against TCU on March 13 and at Oklahoma State on Feb. 24. Owen scored in double figures in 19 games this season.

9. Former Vanderbilt guard Issac McBride of Oral Roberts averaged 19.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, and shot 39.4 percent on 3-pointers this season. He was ranked No. 106 by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. McBride had 34 points in a 82-76 win over Denver on Feb. 3, and he had 30 points in a 87-77 loss at North Dakota on Jan. 18. McBride had 27 points, seven assists and four three-pointers in a 74-66 loss at Texas A&M on Nov. 17.