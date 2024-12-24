Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Tuesday

The transfer portal opened more than two weeks ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day 16 of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. RB JUSTICE HAYNES - Alabama to Michigan

Haynes departing Alabama came as somewhat of a surprise and now the top ranked running back in the 2023 recruiting class is heading to Michigan. This season he rushed 79 times for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. South Carolina, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and others were pursuing Haynes. Alabama and Michigan are set to face off on Dec. 31st in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

2. WR DANE KEY - Kentucky to Nebraska

Key made his mark at Kentucky and is now headed to Nebraska. During his time with the Wildcats he caught 126 passes for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns. His addition gives the Cornhusker receiver corps gives quarterback Dylan Raiola another big time weapon along with new transfer Nyzaih Hunter from Cal.

3. OL ETHAN ONIANWA - Rice to Ohio State

Rice kept his transfer recruitment fairly quiet but seriously considered Iowa, Ohio State, Florida State, and Texas A&M. He chose the Buckeyes on Christmas Eve, where he will use his final year of eligibility. Onianwa currently ranks No. 24 overall in the Rivals Transfer prospect rankings.

4. QB FERNANDO MENDOZA - Cal to Indiana

Mendoza has been one of the headlining quarterbacks this transfer cycle and today he chose Indiana over Missouri. The former Cal quarterback threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season for the Bears. Mendoza, a one time Yale commit as a high school recruit, elevated the Cal program during his time there and Indiana is hoping he can help them reach the College Football Playoff again next season.

5. DB KEIONTE SCOTT

After starting 23 games at Auburn during his career, Scott is transferring. The former junior college product figured his college career was over but he will have at least one more season of eligibility thanks to the NCAA waiver resulting from Diego Pavia’s lawsuit. Scott was a top ten JUCO prospect in the 2022 class.

6. WR DEVONTE ROSS - Troy to Penn State

Ross visited Penn State last week during their preparation for the playoff game against SMU and it resulted in his commitment on Tuesday. The former Troy standout caught 75 passes for 1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season. Ross is the second major receiver addition for Penn State this transfer cycle after Kyron Hudson transferred from USC.

7. RB TAWEE WALKER

Walker figures to be a heavily recruited transfer prospect after posting 864 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season at Wisconsin, his only one with the Badgers. A former junior college prospect, Walker’s first two years of Power Four football were spent at Oklahoma where he rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 attempts.

8. WR O'MEGA BLAKE - Charlotte to Arkansas

As a redshirt junior Blake had a breakout season at Charlotte, amassing 795 yards on 32 catches and catching nine touchdowns. Arkansas landed his commitment today despite the efforts of Florida State, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. Blake began his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Charlotte.

9. RB MALACHI HOSLEY - Penn to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is landing another offensive weapon with Hosley now on board. The Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year ran for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns this season at Penn. Now he’s heading back to his home state of Georgia where the Yellow Jackets have reloaded on offense heading into next season.

10. WR MALACHI COLEMAN - Nebraska to Minnesota