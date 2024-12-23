Ranking the 10 biggest portal announcements from Monday

The transfer portal opened more than two weeks ago with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day 15 of the 2025 transfer portal cycle.

1. Eric Singleton - Georgia Tech to Auburn

Auburn had been trending for Singleton essentially since he entered the transfer portal and his commitment to the Tigers became official on Monday morning. The elite receiver prospect had an excellent first two seasons at Georgia Tech and that made one of the most heavily recruited prospects this transfer cycle. Singleton's arrival at Auburn gives Hugh Freeze and company arguably the most talented receiver corps in the nation.

2. Samuel M'Pemba - UGA to Texas A&M

Things didn’t work out at Georgia for M’Pemba but a fresh start at Texas A&M might be just what the doctor ordered. The Aggies are loading up with talented edge defenders and the former five-star seems to be a good fit for the scheme head coach Mike Elko and company want to run. M’Pemba still has three years of eligibility remaining.

3. TJ Searcy - Florida to Texas A&M

Florida is experiencing a lot of turnover this transfer portal cycle and the loss of Searcy is a tough one for the Gators. The 2023 Freshman All-SEC honoree has had a great start to his career. Over his first two seasons in college, Searcy has racked up 20 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two forced fumbles and 27 stops according to Pro Football Focus. Texas A&M will look to continue Searcy’s development and plug him into the lineup sooner rather than later, hoping he reaches his potential while in College Station.

4. Air Noland - Ohio State to South Carolina

Noland was a victim of Ohio State’s elite quarterback recruiting over the last few years. The former five-star found himself buried on the depth chart and decided to enter the transfer portal after one year in Columbus. South Carolina lost Robby Ashford to the transfer portal and is bringing in Noland, hoping he can develop while LaNorris Sellers leads the Gamecocks for at least one more season.

5. Malik Benson

Benson figured his college career was over but thanks to Diego Pavia’s lawsuit against the NCAA he is getting one more year. The former Florida State receiver was the No. 1 junior college prospect in the 2023 class, signing with Alabama that year. He transferred from Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee for one season but things didn’t go as planned on the field this year. Now, Benson should have plenty of suitors for what is expected to be his final college season.

6. Max Klare - Purdue to Ohio State

Ohio State is adding another weapon to its already potent offense in Klare. The former Purdue standout posted 51 catches (third most in the Big Ten) for 684 yards (second most in the Big Ten) and four touchdowns (third most in the Big Ten). Klare’s breakout season resulted in him being one of the most heavily recruiting transfer prospects this cycle, with Michigan, Texas A&M and Louisville pursuing him.

7. Malachi Fields - Virginia to Notre Dame

Fields was a lightly recruited prospect in the 2021 class and signed with Virginia, his biggest offer at the time. That proved to be fortunate for the Cavaliers since he posted back-to-back seasons with at least 55 catches, 800 yards and five touchdowns. Fields will finish out his college career at Notre Dame next season, adding a productive Power Four pass catcher to the receiver corps.

8. CJ Donaldson - West Virginia to Ohio State

Donaldson wasn’t in the transfer portal long before deciding to commit to Ohio State. The former West Virginia Mountaineer rushed for 1,532 yards and 22 touchdowns over the last two seasons in Morgantown. Donaldson’s physical running style is an important addition to the Buckeye offense as they look to improve their ground game next season.

9. Logan George - Idaho State to Ohio State

A former Idaho State prospect doesn’t usually generate major headlines but George is different. The FCS standout defensive end picked up offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin and many other Power Four programs after entering the transfer portal. He visited Ohio State a few days ago and announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday. George has a chance to fight for a starting spot next season thanks to the departures of JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer after this season.

10. Aki Ogunbiyi - Texas A&M to Colorado