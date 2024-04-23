Michigan State loses pair of defensive linemen

Michigan State redshirt junior defensive lineman Derrick Harmon had entered the NCAA transfer portal last December, but eventually withdrew. Now he's back in. Michigan State also lost former Rivals.com four-star defensive end prospect Andrew DePaepe from Pleasant Valley (Iowa) High. He was ranked No. 182 nationally in the class of 2023 and No. 4 overall in Iowa. Read more here

LSU running back John Emery Jr. enters portal (April 23, 12:26 p.m. ET)

LSU’s backfield took a hit Tuesday as backup running back John Emery Jr. entered his name in the transfer portal. The sixth-year senior will have one final season of eligibility at his next school. Emery tore his ACL last November, limiting his season to seven games. Before going down with the injury, he ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts and caught three passes for 58 yards. Read more here

Colorado RB Dylan Edwards set to enter portal (April 23, 12:20 p.m. ET)

Colorado is set to lose running back Dylan Edwards as the rising sophomore is expected to enter the transfer portal. Edwards, who started seven games for the Buffaloes last season, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. The news of Edwards’ departure comes after Colorado added former Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden from the portal on Monday. Edwards played in 12 games as a freshman, recording 321 yards and a touchdown on 76 carries. He also reeled in 36 receptions for 299 yards and four scores through the air. The Derby, Kansas native signed with Colorado as the No. 100 overall player and No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2023 class.

Auburn continues to stack DL (April 22, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Auburn is stacking transfers on the defensive front. Three commitments in two days for the Tigers. Former Arkansas State defensive end Keyron Crawford has signed with Auburn, the program announced Monday. He's the third defensive lineman to transfer into the program this spring, joining Phillip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes. "The atmosphere and pretty much the position that I’m in right now," Crawford said on why he signed with Auburn. "I feel like I’m in a position to thrive, and in this defense, I feel like I definitely will be able to thrive with some other guys along with it." Read more here

Auburn adds DT Isaiah Raikes (April 22, 3:20 p.m. ET)

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Auburn did just that with Isaiah Raikes. The former Texas A&M defensive lineman transferred to USC during the winter portal window and entered the portal after USC's spring practices. Auburn, which missed on Raikes the first go around, did not miss again. He committed to the Tigers Monday, becoming Auburn's second incoming transfer for the spring window. Read more here

Henry Parrish Jr. headed back to Ole Miss (April 22, 2:47 p.m. ET)

It was the worst-kept secret in college football. But now, it’s official. Miami transfer portal running back Henry Parrish Jr., who began his college career at Ole Miss, is returning to Oxford for the 2024 season. Parrish rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season a season after rushing for 617 yards and four scores. Read more here

Texas adds former Arizona DT Bill Norton (April 22, 2:43 p.m. ET)

In late January, the Texas Longhorns added a transfer defensive lineman from the Arizona Wildcat program when Tiaoalii Savea announced he had would be joining the Longhorns for the spring semester. Roughly three months later, Texas has gone back to the same well, adding a transfer from former Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton. The 6-6, 325-pound Norton heads to Texas as a graduate transfer after spending the 2023 season at Arizona and four years at Georgia before that stop. In 13 games last year, Norton made 32 tackles (14 solo, 18 assists) with 2.5 tackles for a loss of five yards. Read more here

Aggies land highly-coveted transfer LB from Pitt (April 22, 11:51 a.m. ET)

Texas A&M has addressed one of its biggest remaining needs by landing Pitt linebacker Solomon DeShields, possibly the best player at his position in the transfer portal. DeShields, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had a breakout year in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker had 58 tackles and 2 sacks as he played in 11 games, starting 10 of them. In 2022, he only made 19 tackles, but still had 4 sacks and 3 passes defensed. DeShields had one of the best games of his career in Pitt's biggest win of the season. He had 7 tackles and a sack as the Panthers upset then-No. 14 Louisville 38-21 on Oct. 14. He also had 8 tackles and a sack against Pitt's chief rival, West Virginia, in a 17-6 loss on Sept. 16. He had a ProFootballFocus season score of 71.4. Read more here

Alabama receives commitment from Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson (April 21, 9 p.m. ET)

Alabama is replacing Will Reichard with the kicker who beat him out for last year’s Lou Groza Award. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Miami of Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson on Sunday. The senior will have one year of eligibility remaining at Alabama. Nicholson was named the nation’s top kicker last season after making 27 of 28 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries. That included an NCAA-record streak of 25 straight made field goals. Nicholson hit a career-long 52-yard field goal against Bowling Green last season. He was 10 of 11 on attempts from 40 or more yards out.

Colorado lands Texas OL Payton Kirkland (April 21, 5:10 p.m. ET)

Colorado’s big day just got better. After landing a commitment from Pittsburgh edge rusher Dayon Hayes earlier Sunday, Deion Sanders reeled in another big transfer as Texas offensive tackle Payton Kirkland. Kirkland did not play during his first season at Texas last year. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Orlando Florida native signed with the Longhorns as a three-star commit in the 2023 class. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. The additions of Hayes and Kirkland help offset a slew of departures for Colorado, which has lost 13 players to the portal during the spring window.

Oklahoma adds SMU center Branson Hickman (April 21, 3:20 p.m. ET)

After Troy Everett sustained a significant injury barely a week into spring practice, the Sooners found themselves in dire need of more experience at the center position. They've added a wealth of experience in their latest portal pickup, as former SMU standout Branson Hickman has announced his pledge to the Sooners. A three-year starter for the Mustangs, Hickman is the perfect stopgap in many ways for Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 294-pound super-senior has just one year of eligibility remaining and is essentially a high-value, short-term rental — and that's exactly what the Sooners can use in 2024. Everett underwent surgery in early April for his injury, which will likely keep him sidelined until midseason. Behind Everett, the Sooners' options at center consisted of redshirt freshman Josh Bates and true freshman Josh Aisosa, with guard Geirean Hatchett in the picture as an emergency option. Read more here

Colorado lands Pitt edge rusher Dayon Hayes (April 21, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Deion Sanders secured a major transfer portal win Sunday as Pittsburgh defensive end Dayon Hayes committed to Colorado. The graduate transfer will have one more year of eligibility remaining for the Buffaloes. Hayes started 11 games over 12 appearances last year, leading Pittsburgh with 10.5 tackles for a loss while finishing third on the team with four sacks. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman registered 45 total stops and tallied six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble to go with four pass breakups. Hayes, a Pittsburgh native, signed with the Panthers as the No. 15 weakside defensive end in the 2020 class.

Texas A&M adds Utah OL Koli Faaiu (April 20, 12:15 p.m. ET)

Texas A&M has added its first transfer of the spring portal season with the Saturday commitment of former Utah center Koli Faaiu. With the Aggies looking for interior line help, they quickly targeted Faaiu, who played in 11 games last year for the Utes. More importantly, he started the final eight games of the season at center, an area the Aggies have especially wanted to add personnel. Read more

Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger to enter portal (April 19, 5:43 p.m. ET)

A day after losing quarterback Jaden Rashada to the transfer portal,. Arizona State’s passing game is set to take another hit. According to reports Friday, star receiver Elijhah Badger is set to enter the portal. The redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school. Read more here

FSU running back Rodney Hill headed to Arkansas (April 19, 5:30 p.m. ET)

The Arkansas football team has received its first transfer commitment from the spring transfer portal, as former Florida State running back Rodney Hill announced his pledge to the Razorbacks according to a report by Pete Thamel on Friday. A 5-foot-10, 190-pound Georgia native, Hill was offered by Arkansas when he entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, but he ultimately committed to Florida A&M. During his two seasons with the Seminoles, Hill combined to rush for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries (4.34 yards per carry). His career-high came during his freshman campaign when he carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown against Duquesne. Read more here

Arkansas punter Max Fletcher headed to Cincinnati (April 19, 2:21 p.m. ET)

A day after entering the transfer portal, Arkansas punter Max Fletcher has committed to Cincinnati. A 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, Fletcher had a breakout season in the SEC last year after he punted 59 times for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards (46.9 average). He was named All-SEC Second Team after pinning a fourth-best 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and was the first Arkansas punter to receive All-SEC recognition since Dylan Breeding in 2012.

Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada to enter transfer portal (April 18, 7:51 p.m. ET)

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday night. The redshirt freshman will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Rashada started Arizona State’s first two games last season but missed the majority of his freshman campaign after undergoing surgery to repair knee meniscus damage that he suffered in high school. He completed 44 of 82 passes (53.7%) for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions over three games. Read more here

Arkansas punter Max Fletcher enters portal (April, 18, 12:23 p.m.ET)

The Arkansas football team lost another player to the transfer portal on Thursday, as HawgBeat can confirm that punter Max Fletcher will be exiting the program. A 6-foot-5, 174-pound sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, Fletcher had a breakout season in the SEC last year after he punted 59 times for an SEC-leading 2,770 yards (46.9 average). He was named All-SEC Second Team after pinning a fourth-best 19 punts inside the 20-yard line and was the first Arkansas punter to receive All-SEC recognition since Dylan Breeding in 2012. Read more here

Miss. State WR Justin Robinson enters portal (April, 18, 11:23 a.m. ET)

Mississippi State starting receiver Justin Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday. The rising senior will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Robinson started seven games over 10 appearances last season, recording 21 receptions for 257 yards. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver hauled in 30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.

This will be Robinson’s second transfer. The McDonough, Georgia native signed with Georgia as the No. 190 overall player in the 2020 class. He spent two seasons with his home-state team before transferring to Mississippi State before the 2022 season.



Paul Fitzgerald transfers from Utah State to Utah (April 17, 10:07 p.m. ET)

Former Utah State defensive end Paul Fitzgerald is staying in the Beehive State. After entering the transfer portal Tuesday, Fitzgerald announced his commitment to Utah. The redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility for the Utes. Fitzgerald led Utah State with eight sacks and nine tackles for a loss last season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defender also recorded a pair of pass breakups, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Fitzgerald, an Idaho Falls, Idaho native, signed with Utah State as a two-star recruit in the 2022 class.

Syracuse WR Damien Alford commits to Utah (April 17, 7:13 p.m. ET)

Former Syracuse receiver Damien Alford is headed out west. After entering the transfer portal in February, the Montreal native announced his commitment to Utah on Wednesday night. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Alford was Syracuse’s leading receiver last season, recording 33 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He was also voted as a team captain. Over his four years with the Orange, Alford has started 29 games. The former three-star recruit was a member of Syracuse’s 2020 class.

TCU DT Damonic Williams to enter portal (April 17, 1:31 p.m. ET)

There could soon be another notable defensive tackle on the transfer market. According to reports, TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams plans to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound junior has two years of eligibility remaining. Williams was an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team last season, recording 33 tackles, including five stops for a loss and three sacks, while starting 12 games. In 2022, the Torrance, California native was an honorable mention for Big 12 Freshman of the Year after he recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss and a sack to go with a forced fumble. Williams signed with TCU as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class.



Houston WR Samuel Brown to enter portal (April 16, 7:16 p.m. ET)

Samuel Brown

Houston is losing its top receiver, as Samuel Brown announced Tuesday afternoon he will be entering the transfer portal. The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Brown spent the past two seasons with the Cougars after beginning his college career at West Virginia. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver led Houston with 62 receptions for 815 yards while scoring three times through the air. Read more here

Colorado CB Cormani McClain to enter portal (April 16, 5:13 p.m. ET)

A new five-star talent is set to emerge in the transfer portal. According to reports, Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain is set to enter the portal where he will be one of the most hotly pursued players on the market. McClain started four games over nine appearances during his freshman season last year. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defensive back finished his first campaign with 13 stops, including one for a loss, to go with a pair of pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered 18 receptions on 25 targets, allowing opposing quarterbacks to compile a 114.2 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way. Read more here

Georgia to lose WR Tyler Williams to portal (April 16, 4:26 p.m. ET)

Georgia is set to lose one of its most promising receivers to the transfer portal. According to reports, redshirt freshman Tyler Williams submitted the paperwork necessary to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Williams redshirted during his first season last year, appearing in three games while recording one reception for 4 yards. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Lakeland, Florida native has four years of eligibility remaining. Read more here

Kadyn Proctor officially rejoins Alabama (April 16, 3:08 p.m. ET)

Kadyn Proctor (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kadyn Proctor has officially rejoined Alabama. The five-star tackle made his transfer back to the Crimson Tide official Tuesday, announcing the move over social media. Proctor started at left tackle for Alabama during his freshman season last year but elected to transfer back home to Iowa in January. In March, the Des Moines, Iowa native announced he would be re-entering the transfer portal with the intent to rejoin the Crimson Tide. Read more here

Pittsburgh loses pair of starters (April 16, 9:58 a.m. ET)

Pittsburgh outside linebacker Solomon DeShields was one of the players who emerged for the Panthers' defense this past fall. The 6-foto-3, 225-pound DeShields entered the transfer portal Tuesday after having 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks this season. He has six sacks in his career. DeShields joined Pittsburgh senior defensive end Dayon Hayes in leaving the Panthers. Hayes had 45 tackles and four sacks this past season, and has 13 career sacks. Read more here

Five-star Texas A&M safety enters portal (April 16, 9:21 ET)

Texas A&M will begin the spring transfer portal with a notable departure. Five-star safety Jacoby Mathews entered his name in the portal Tuesday, becoming the 19th scholarship player to do so for the Aggies since November. Mathews started nine games over 11 appearances last season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defender finished fifth on the team with 41 tackles and also recorded an interception and four pass breakups. Read more here

Tennessee loses leading tackler to portal (April 15, 8:36 p.m. ET)